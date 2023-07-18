Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Kicking off in September, the tour will have stopovers in Melbourne, Jakarta, Seattle, Cairo, Muscat, Tokyo, Auckland.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 15:46 ist
Comedian-actor Vir Das. Credit: Reuters Photo

Comedian-actor Vir Das is set to embark on a world tour and will perform across 33 countries as well as 35 cities in India.

As part of the tour titled Mind Fool, Das will take the stage at iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York, Opera House in Sydney, The Apollo in London, The Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, Dubai Opera in Dubai, and The Esplanade in Singapore.

Kicking off in September, the tour will also have stopovers in Melbourne, Jakarta, Seattle, Cairo, Muscat, Tokyo, Auckland.

Read | Will keep writing love letters to my country: Vir Das on 'Two Indias' backlash

“I am beyond excited to embark on the Mind Fool world tour, which promises to be a monumental milestone for Indian comedy. It's a privilege to be recognised as an international comedian and to have the opportunity to perform at renowned venues like Carnegie Hall, Opera House, The Apollo, and The Kennedy Centre," Das said in a statement.

"This tour is not just about me; it's about shining a spotlight on the incredible talent within the Indian comedy scene and inspiring artists around the world. Get ready for an unforgettable comedy extravaganza that will transcend borders and bring laughter to audiences across the globe," he further added.

The tour will run until mid-2024.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Stand-up comedy
vir das

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

 