Vir Das's lockdown special came from a question that he asked

For the first time, comedian Vir Das has put out a show called ‘Inside Out’ for Rs 30 as a way to raise money for charity. Since March, the comic has been doing virtual shows for audiences across the world and has now released them on his website to help organisations.

He took some time off to talk to Showtime about how the lockdown has affected his creative juices.

First virtual release of the show during lockdown… what was that like?

It was magical but really tough. I had no intension of putting on a new show as I had two great releases on Netflix this year (‘Vir Das For India’ and ‘Hasmukh’). But I did ‘Inside Out’ anyway because it felt like we are all frozen in time where the entire world is doing the exact same thing. I decided to put it up on my website instead of any other portal to give people better accessibility.

And how did the audience take it when it released last Friday?

It was great. We launched at 7.30 pm and the website crashed at 7.37. Then again at 10 pm, 2 am and 4 am which saw the highest traffic. Now the website is at the maximum it can handle, so that is good.

Tell us about the charities you are helping out.

There are four that I decided to represent. I realised that there are some people who like kids but don’t like dogs. And some who like dogs but don’t like old people, but everyone loves doctors. So I picked one of each. There’s ‘Helpage India’, ‘Voice of Stray Dogs’, ‘Doctors For You’ and ‘Cry India’.

Did you enjoy performing virtually?

It was a different artistic journey. For the first time, I got to look into my audiences’ homes. It’s usually about me and my life. With this, I got to see their couch, their family, posters on the wall, etc.

How has this experience changed your perspective about performing?

The whole thing collectively taught me how to give up control. Fortunately or unfortunately, I have had to create opportunities for myself. And when you do that, you tend to have a handle of your career. But when you don’t have a set prepared and your audience is what makes your show, it forces you to give up creative control and just go with it.

How was this show done then?

It was a one-hour special where I asked people one question — What do you want to do when the lockdown ends. I asked this in early March because I was trying to warm up the audience.

But I underestimated how vulnerable everyone was. We started getting these really real answers, emotional ones. So every day at 6.45 pm, I had to set aside all my pandemic worries and existential crisis and be there to listen to people at 7 pm.

So what is it that you want to do when the lockdown ends?

I want to go surfing, see my parents whom I haven’t seen in six months and get back on the road and have face to face conversations. Just before the lockdown, I had a 90-minute show planned and a 32-country world tour planned for the year. All of that is postponed to next year now.

Aren’t you going to miss working from home though?

I’ve recently become a minimalist so I don’t have a lot of possessions. I have been on the road for the last 10 years so I get cabin fever very often. I haven’t worn underwear in five months but it’ll be a nice change to suit up.

Did you do any of the basic lockdown activities, like bake banana bread?

With all due respect, all of those people who posted it — go to hell! You do not get a Nobel prize for cleaning your kitchen or doing your dishes. If you’ve lived anywhere else in the world, you’d realise that sweeping an apartment does not deserve any applause.

What’s your advice to netizens who enjoy lashing out online?

You must look at the broader picture and recognise things have changed. It’s everyone’s first pandemic and we are all scared. You are either living alone or living with a family who is done putting up with your stuff. You are just acting out online because of that and it’s not necessary.