Viral YouTube clip 'Charlie bit my finger' gets ready to be auctioned as NFT

'Charlie bit my finger' will be auctioned as NFT soon

The popular video turns 14 on May 22, the day on which it is to be auctioned on Origin Protocol

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 08:33 ist
Screengrab from the 'Charlie bit my finger' YouTube video. Credit: YouTube/HDCYT

A funny video that was posted on YouTube more than a decade back is going to be auctioned off as an NFT soon. However, what are NFTs in the first place?

NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens can be anything digital ranging from artworks to videos, memes or Tweets that can be sold.

NFTs are mostly part of the Ethereum (cryptocurrency) blockchain. However, cryptocurrencies themselves are fungible in nature, unlike NFTs. The information stored in NFTs make them work differently from the cryptocurrency, explains The Verge.

It is the age of NFTs as memes, Tweets and digital artworks keep getting purchased by converting them into the same. Riding the NFT wave after the sale of the ‘Disaster Girl' Zoe Roth meme and viral signboards by Seth Phillips (@dudewithsign on Instagram), is the 14-year-old Youtube video Charlie Bit My Finger.

The popular video turns 14 on May 22, the day on which it is to be auctioned on Origin Protocol (platform for selling NFTs). The 56-second-long clip, which garnered almost 880 million views will be taken down from YouTube once the sale is completed, according to NDTV.

The video features 2 children, Harry and Charlie (younger brother) – now 17 and 15, respectively. In the viral clip, Charlie bites Harry’s finger who says “Charlie bit me” and then proceeds to offer his younger brother another bite of his finger. Charlie bites Harry’s finger harder than the latter expected this time and the chaotic clip ends with the brother laughing.

The winner of the auction will also get to film a parody of the video with the original stars, Harry and Charlie.

NFT
memes

