Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' set for release next year

Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' set to release in January 2023

'Kuttey' also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 07 2022, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 14:45 ist
Aasmaan Bhardwaj has co-written the screenplay with Vishal Bhardwaj for the film. Credit: vbfilmsofficial / Instagram

Dark comedy Kuttey, starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah, will make its debut in theatres on January 13, 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

The film is produced by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and marks his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut.

"Bring in the New Year with Kuttey', releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023," the official handle of Vishal Bhardwaj Films wrote on Instagram.

 

Kuttey also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj has co-written the screenplay with Vishal Bhardwaj, who has also composed music for the film. Vishal Bhardwaj's frequent collaborator Gulzar has penned the lyrics.

The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vishal Bharadwaj
Arjun Kapoor
Konkona Sen Sharma
Luv Ranjan
bollywood
Entertainment News
Gulzar
Tabu
Naseeruddin Shah

What's Brewing

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

HBD! Telugu star Anushka Shetty's best performances

HBD! Telugu star Anushka Shetty's best performances

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

Billionaires emit 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

Billionaires emit 3 mn tonnes of CO2 a year: Report

World population to touch 8 billion soon

World population to touch 8 billion soon

 