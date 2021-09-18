Vishnuvardhan birth anniversary: When 'Sahasa Simha', Mammootty collaborated for a Malayalam movie

There's no denying the fact that Vishnuvardhan was one of the greatest and most revered names in Kannada cinema. The thespian redefined the tenets of the industry with his impressive screen presence and remarkable range as a performer. While almost everyone knows about his unparalleled contribution to Sandalwood, a section of the audience may not aware of the fact that the late legend once collaborated with Mammootty for a movie.

The two icons came together for the Malayalam action-drama Kauravar, which hit the screens in 1992. It revolved around the bitter equation between a cop, played by the Kannada matinee idol, and a gangster. The film received reasonably favourable reviews with critics praising the realistic yet intense narrative. Kauravar was later remade in Telugu as Khaidi Garu and in Kannada as Devasura, which helped it attain cult status.

Coming back to the present, Vishnuvardhan is no more but lives on through his work. His likeness was used in the ambitious 2016 release Nagarahavu, which did not do well at the box office. He later appeared through computer graphics in the actioner Rajasimha, featuring Aniruddha Jatkar in the lead.

Mammootty, on the other hand, remains the undisputed 'Megastar' of Malayalam cinema despite the emergence of younger stars. The mass hero was last seen in the political drama One, which received positive reviews but did not do well at the box office. He is awaiting the release of Bheeshma Parvam. The actioner has been directed by Amal Neerad, who previously collaborated with the veteran for Big B. It is touted to be a 'massy' action drama and revolves around the life of a gangster with a past.

The two will reunite for Bilal, a follow-up to Big B, once the Covid19 situation improves. Mammootty also has Puzhu in his kitty. The film may feature him in a negative role and have shades of the yesteryear classic Vidheyan.