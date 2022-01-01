Vishwa Karna aims to shine in Sandalwood

Pilot-turned-actor Vishwa Karna is a new find in Sandalwood. His performance in the role of Harsha, the antagonist, opposite Ramesh Aravind, in the cyber crime thriller '100' was appreciated.

An engineering graduate from Hyderabad, Vishwa Karna has an important role in Yogaraj Bhat's 'Gaalipata 2', set to release this year.

An alumni of Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares and Kishore Namit Kapoor's Acting Lab in

Mumbai, he seems to be a promising talent.

In an interaction with DH, Vishwa Karna says he has many dreams in the movie world, one of which is to act opposite 'Challenging Star' Darshan in Kannada.

Excerpts from the interview:

What drew you to the film industry?

My sister's husband Narayan Reddy is an art director in the Telugu film industry. Since 2000s, I would visit movie sets regularly. It was only in 2012 that I seriously thought of considering acting as a career when I was in the US.

Something on your stay in the US...

I underwent training to be a pilot. I spent five years in the USA. I enrolled myself with the Lee Strasberg theatre and film Institute in New York. As I had to manage both, I could not completely focus on acting.

How did your journey with the silver screen begin?

I am the youngest of the three children to my parents. As my parents wanted me to be with them, I returned to India. I lost an opportunity in the interview for the UPSC civil services examinations by two marks. I was again trained at Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares and Kishore Namit Kapoor's Acting Lab in Mumbai.

How did you get an opportunity in '100'?

Someone had spoken to producer Ramesh Reddy about me. Reddy and Ramesh Aravind were searching for a handsome guy. After the audition, they were felt I could fit the role. I play the character Harsha in the film.

How was the response after the release of the film?

I am getting calls from across Karnataka. Such roles help an artiste to express himself or herself.

How did Yogaraj Bhat rope you in for 'Gaalipata 2'?

I met Yogaraj Bhat through Reddy. Bhat wanted to cast a big time actor. He thought I would do justice for the role.

Any plan to venture into web series and television shows?

I am open to web series but television shows aren't my cup of tea. A couple of production houses have approached me for web series and I am seriously considering the offers. I did a cameo in Susi Ganeshan's Dil Hai Grey.

How many projects are you handling currently?

I am playing the protagonist in two Telugu films. I may soon get offers in Tamil.

Who are the big stars you wish to act with?

My dream is to work with 'Superstar ' Rajinikanth, 'Challenging Star' Darshan and 'Talapathi' Vijay. I am a great fan of Darshan.

Tell us about your family...

My father was a central government staffer. We stayed in eight states as he would be transferred frequently. I completed education in many schools and colleges and that helped me be multilingual.