Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Voice of a million centuries has left us: Amitabh Bachchan on Lata Mangeshkar's death

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, nearly a month after being hospitalised in Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 06 2022, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 15:05 ist
Amitabh Bachchan with Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: PTI Photo

Describing Lata Mangeshkar as "the voice of million centuries", megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to the singing legend who passed away on Sunday.

Mangeshkar, who was 92,  died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar: 'Queen of Melody' who redefined music in India

Bachchan took to his personal blog to bid adieu to the melody queen.

"She has left us .. The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens !" he wrote.

"Prayers for calm and peace .." the 79-year-old actor added.

Mangeshkar had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career in her teenage years in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lata Mangeshkar
Amitabh Bachchan
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 