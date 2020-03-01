Walkouts as Roman fPolanski wins big at French Oscars

Walkouts as Polanski wins big at French Oscars

Protesters chanting “Lock up Polanski!” tried to storm the theatre where the ceremony was being held before being pushed back by police firing tear gas

AFP, Paris,
  Mar 01 2020, 07:57am ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2020, 08:06am ist
French actress Adele Haenel attends the 45th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 28, 2020.

Roman Polanski won the best director for An Officer and a Spy at a fractious ceremony for the French Oscars, the Cesars, that ended in walkouts and recrimination in Paris early Saturday.

The entire French academy had been forced to resign earlier this month amid fury that the veteran — wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 — had topped the list of nominations.

Protesters chanting “Lock up Polanski!” tried to storm the theatre where the ceremony was being held before being pushed back by police firing tear gas.

And France’s Culture Minister Franck Riester had warned that giving the maker of Rosemary’s Baby a Cesar would be “symbolically bad given the stance we must take against sexual and sexist violence”. But Polanski won two awards, best-adapted screenplay and best director — with the latter prompting Adele Haenel, who was nominated for best actress for Portrait of a Lady on Fire, to storm out, crying “Shame!” Haenel has become a hero of the #MeToo movement in France after accusing the director of her first film, Christophe Ruggia, of sexually harassing her when she was only 12.

Polanski’s film also picked up best costume design.  “Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the face of all victims,” Haenel had said in the run-up to the Cesars. “It means raping women isn’t that bad.”

Polanski, 86, and the entire team of his historical drama had boycotted the ceremony, fearing a “public lynching”.

An Officer and a Spy is based on the Dreyfus affair which divided France in the late 19th century when a Jewish army officer was wrongly prosecuted for spying. “What place can there be in such deplorable conditions for a film about the defence of truth, the fight for justice, (against) blind hate and anti-Semitism?” the director told AFP.

