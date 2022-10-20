Want to bring him alive on big screen: Puneeth’s brother on late actor’s movie 

Want to bring Puneeth alive on big screen, says brother

The documentary starring the late Puneeth Rajkumar will showcase Karnataka’s biodiversity

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2022, 03:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 05:39 ist

The pre-release event of the documentary Gandhada Gudi titled 'Puneetha Parva' will be held at 6.30 pm on Friday at Palace Grounds.

The documentary starring the late Puneeth Rajkumar will showcase Karnataka’s biodiversity. Puneeth’s brother and actor Raghavendra Rajkumar told the media on Wednesday that the late actor was involved in the making of the film.

"October 29 will be the first anniversary of Puneeth’s passing away. The cinema industry and our family are working together to bring him alive on the big screen,” he said.

Produced by Puneeth’s wife Ashwini under the PRK Productions' banner, the film features Puneeth as a common man. The late actor wanted people in the state to watch and celebrate the movie, Raghavendra said.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, various ministers, actors like Yash, Surya, Rana Daggupati and Balaiah and singer Kunal Ganjawala will be present at the pre-release event. There will be dance performances by Shivarajkumar, Ramya, and Prabhu Deva among others,” Raghavendra said, adding that hotels will also host a food mela on the occasion.

Film director Amoghavarsha said a 'secret' about the movie will be revealed during the event. Gandhada Gudi will be released on October 28.

