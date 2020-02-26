Want to die performing on stage, says 'Channa Ve' singer Akhil Sachdeva

Noted singer Akhil Sachdeva recently grabbed plenty of attention with the well-received Channa Ve number from Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot and proved his mettle once again. Speaking exclusively to DH, the Humsafar crooner says that he is happy about being associated with the Karan Johar-backed biggie as it was a special experience.

"Working on Channa Ve was a special experience for me as it is the only song in Bhoot. The number describes the bonding between the main characters. I am grateful to Karan sir for believing in me," he adds.

Speaking about his journey as an artiste, Akhil says that he took up music at a time when his family was going through a crisis.

"I come from a non-music background and took up singing to cope with turmoil in my family. Following this, there was a major turnaround and I truly believe that music chose me and not the other way around. At times, I feel that I am God's special child," says Sachdeva.

Despite finding success as a playback singer, the voice behind Mere Babula feels that he is a 'stage guy' as he has a good connect with fans.

"Frankly speaking, I want to die performing on stage as it has its own aura. I enjoy performing on stage as I feel that I can connect with fans instantly," he says.

On a concluding note, Sachdeva adds that his past hardships keep him rooted while his near and dear ones give him the strength to bounce back from professional setbacks.

"God gave us everything through music and I am grateful for the same. The hard times we faced in the past keep me rooted. Moreover, those who were with me back then are still my support system." he says.

Meanwhile, Sachdeva recently recorded a song titled O Saajna that will be used in the Alt Balaji original Broken But Beautiful 2.