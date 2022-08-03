Warner Bros. shelves ‘Batgirl’ from release calendars

Warner Bros. shelves ‘Batgirl’ from theatrical, streaming release calendars

The film was expected to release sometime in 2023

  • Aug 03 2022, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 14:27 ist
"Batgirl" starred Leslie Grace in the titular role. Credit: Twitter/@lesliegrace

The DC Comics film "Batgirl", which is currently in the final stages of post production, has been pulled down by Warner Bros. from its theatrical as well as streaming release calendar.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the new Warner Bros team is cutting back on the feature films premiering on the streamer and is deciding which films will be released theatrically and which will be shelved.

"Batgirl", starring Leslie Grace in the titular role with Michael Keaton reprising his Bruce Wayne part, was expected to bow sometime in 2023

Apart from the superhero film, the studio has also made the decision to shelve the Scooby-Doo title, "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt".

