Was almost on verge of depression after 'War': Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has revealed that he was close to falling into "depression" after working hard on his physique for his 2019 action-thriller War.
The 48-year-old actor, known for his fit physique, said during the making of the Siddharth Aanand-directed film he thought he went into "adrenaline fatigue".
"I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn't prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge.
Also Read | I'm inspired by regular people, not achievers: SRK to fans
"I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn't ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue," Roshan said in a podcast interview with fitness trainer Kris Gethin.
The actor also shared that he couldn't train for three-four months after completing the movie.
“I wasn't feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. So I was completely lost and that’s when I knew that I need to make a change in my life,” he added.
During the interaction, Gethin recalled training Hrithik in 2013, and said that the actor "didn’t take a day off in seven months".
War, also featuring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, released in October 2019.
