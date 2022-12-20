Was in my bucket list to have Gulzar's name attached to my film, says Arjun Kapoor

Wanted to attach Gulzar's name to my film: Arjun Kapoor

Kuttey is touted to be a dark comedy and also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan

  • Dec 20 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 14:42 ist
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Credit: AFP Photo

It's a dream come true for actor Arjun Kapoor as legendary lyricist Gulzaar has penned the lyrics for songs in his upcoming film Kuttey. The actor said it was in his bucket list to have his name attached to his movie.

In the trailer launch of Kuttey, Arjun said: "Kuttey is a big tick mark for me because I got to work with so many unbelievable talents. It was in my bucket list to have Gulzar sahab's name attached to my film. Kuttey is the fruition of ten years of my journey'."

Kuttey is touted to be a dark comedy that also has other outstanding actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it.

The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj's son. Arjun is seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

Kuttey is set to release in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Arjun Kapoor
Entertainment News
bollywood
Konkona Sen Sharma
Radhika Madan
India News

