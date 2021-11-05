Was nervous about collaborating with Kumar Sanu but he is easy to work with: Aastha Gill on her song 'Saawariya'

Singer Aastha Gill, who collaborated with Kumar Sanu for her latest video Saawariya, says she was nervous about singing alongside the legend but enjoyed the experience nonetheless. Speaking to DH, she revealed that the veteran is a 'fun' person to work with.

"Thodi nervous thi but everything went off quite smoothly as he is an easy person to work with," she said.

Saawariya has a distinct Navratri setting and caters to the 'Gen Y' audience. The video features Arjun Bijlani, a popular TV star, and marks his first major major collaboration with the singer. Aastha says that she enjoyed working with the heartthrob as he has an impressive screen presence.

"It was an amazing experience. We had met some time ago and become friends in no time. He has tremendous knowledge and looks good in front of the camera. I really thought of him when I heard the number" said the singer.

Aastha, who hails from Delhi, rose to fame with the catchy Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai from the 2014 release Khoobsurat, She carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with songs such as Kamariya (Stree) and Proper Patola (Namaste England). She made an impact in the 'indie' circuit with singles such as Buzz, Paani Paani and DJ Wale Babu.

"I really enjoy working on singles a lot as they are (a reflection) of me in every sense," said Aastha.

This creative freedom helped her score a hit with Bachpan Ka Pyaar, a song that featured internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo and became popular due to its presentation.

"There was a spontaneous idea that went viral and we decided to make a full video out of it. I am overwhelmed by the response," said Aastha

While the popularity of these songs has opened new avenues for her, Aastha is not sure whether her achievements will pave the way for her Bollywood debut.

"If something works out on that front then why not? This, however, isn't something I've planned," added the singer.