Katrina, Vicky to be Anushka's new neighbours

We can now stop hearing construction sounds: Anushka Sharma on Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal being her new neighbours

The apartment's security deposit is nearly Rs 1.75 crore

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 10 2021, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 18:36 ist
Katrina, Vicky tied the knot on December 9. Credit: Instagram/KatrinaKaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on Thursday in Rajasthan, will soon shift into a new plush apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area, where actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli will be their neighbours.

 Anushka congratulated the couple and confirmed that they will indeed be the neighbours.

The star, who has worked with Katrina in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, took to her Instagram story and shared Katrina's Insta post with the picture of the couple.

Anushka wrote in the caption: "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding."

She continued in the caption: "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds," as she tagged both Vicky and Katrina in the story.

Vicky and Katrina have rented a sea-facing apartment, the security deposit of which as per sources is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent is around Rs 8 lakhs per month.

