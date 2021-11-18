We completed 'Dhamaka' in merely 10 days: Kartik Aaryan

We completed 'Dhamaka' in merely 10 days: Kartik Aaryan

The film released on Netflix on November 18

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 18 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 18:59 ist
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in 2019. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who plays protagonist Arjun Pathak in the upcoming movie Dhamaka, shared how the entire movie was completed in just 10 days, on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kartik will appear as a special guest along with Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in the Saturday special episode.

While talking to the host Kapil Sharma, Kartik revealed that director Ram Madhvani completed the film in just 10 days and it came as a surprise for him.

He said: "The credit for this goes to Ram Madhvani sir completely because the way he shoots the movie, it's unique in itself. I have worked in a number of films but never saw such kind of filmmaking."

Adding on to the experience, Mrunal Thakur said: "It's a privilege you know for actors like us. First time I experienced this."

Kartik Aaryan also revealed how he did not know that this was the plan to complete the film in 10 days.

He shared: "Actually, sir (Ram Madhvani) told me about this later that this was his way of working. I did not know about the timeline. He told me later that he has divided the film into chapters like chapter 1, chapter 2, chapter 3, like that nine chapters have been divided and within nine to 10 days the shoot will be over."

"So I was shocked at first! I did not sign a short film to be shot in nine to 10 days, I signed a feature film. So he said I shoot like this and because of this the thrilling experience went up even more," he added.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kartik Aaryan
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 