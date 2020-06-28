We rarely see family photos these days: Sudeep

Sandalwood hero Sudeep, on Saturday (June 27), took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo in which he is seen alongside his near and dear ones. The Bachchan actor said that he misses the good old days when people used to click family photos as opposed to selfies.

“In today's times,,,Rarely do we get to click or see these kinda family pics taken amidst the selfies... ye!! Miss those times (sic),” he wrote.

Sudeep, who is considered to be one of the biggest and most sought-after actors in the Kannada film industry, began his career in the late 1990s but his first two movies did not release in theatres. Moreover, his first release Thayavva failed to make an impact at the box office. ‘Deepanna’ eventually found a foothold in the industry with Huchcha, a remake of the Vikram starrer Sethu. He subsequently acted in movies like Ranna, Kichcha and Maanikya.

Sudeep impressed fans with his performance in SS Rajamouli’s Eega (2012), making an impact in Tollywood. He was also a part of the 2015 release Baahubali, which redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema.

Unlike some of his contemporaries, Sudeep has tried his luck in Bollywood. He made his debut with the Ram Gopal Varma-helmed Phoonk, impressing a section of the audience. The mass hero acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Rann, adding a new dimension to his career. He played the antagonist in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 (2019), giving fans a reason to rejoice. The actioner is considered to be a commercial success even though it did not do as well as expected.

Coming to the present, Sudeep is gearing up to resume work on Kotigooba 3, the third instalment of the Kotigooba franchise. The film features Shraddha Das and Madonna Sebastian as the leading ladies One is likely to get clarity on the release date once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Sudeep also has Phantom in his kitty.