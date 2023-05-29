We’ve spoken about it, confirmation soon: Kamal Haasan on producing Rajnikanth’s film

Kamal Haasan, who is busy filming Indian 2, was in UAE for the Nexa IIFA 2023. Kamal made a pit stop at Abu Dhabi before resuming the last leg shoot of Indian 2.

The producer Kamal Haasan is on a signing spree and has piled up several stars to work under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), which includes superstar Rajinikanth as well.

“Yes, we have spoken about it,” confirmed Kamal Haasan.

Also Read | Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA Awards

The actor met the media over a press conference at W Hotel, Yas Island hours before receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema at the IIFA Awards 2023.

At the press meeting, he spoke in length and breadth about Indian cinema along with his views on the new Parliament opening and how he feels about being in Abu Dhabi.

However, sources say that this big-budget movie is happening and the confirmation will be out in a couple of months. Both are busy with their work because of which things are a bit delayed. One can expect an announcement between August – September, said the source.

Reports suggest that the movie will be helmed by Vikram maker Lokesh Kanagaraj and music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.