Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs and travails

The filming of a web series that will trace the journey of the businessman Vijay Mallya, based on a book written by noted journalist K Giri Prakash, is expected to commence soon.
Streaming platform MX Player has announced that it has acquired exclusive rights for the adaptation of the book "The Vijay Mallya Story" in association with Almighty Motion Picture.
The book has been published by Penguin Random House.
MX Original Series, a digital-first free OTT platform, has televised web series such as 'Aashram', 'Queen', 'Matsya Kaand' and 'High'.
According to a statement, the web series is touted to cover a large spectrum of Mallya's triumphs and travails. Mallya once owned Kingfisher Airlines, liquor companies such as United Spirits and United Breweries and a Formula One racing team.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails
Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli
Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to
Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival
600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years
Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation
This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs
Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter