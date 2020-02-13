Bollywood celebs remember Wendell Rodricks

Wendell Rodricks death: Bollywood celebs remember the ace fashion designer

Ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away, on Wednesday (February 13,) at his Goa residence and this left his well-wishers in a state of shock.  Several Bollywood stars took to Twitter to condole the 59-year-old's untimely demise and remembered the way in which he had touched their lives.

Actress Anushka Sharma said that the Padma Shri winner was the reason she shifted to Mumbai and requested his family to stay strong.

"He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old. RIP Wendell. My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends," she added.

Remembering Wendell Rodricks, Fan actress Waluscha De Sousa called him her 'friend' and 'mentor'.

"You will forever be fondly remembered my friend and mentor. We have beautiful memories together and they will live on. I still cannot believe that you are gone but I pray that your soul rests in peace. I love you," she said.

Wendell Rodricks, who shared a close bond with several Bollywood biggies, acted in the 2003 release Boom and the Television play True West. He also played himself in Madhur Bhandarkar's critically-acclaimed Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut.

He also had a keen interest in food and contributed frequently contributed to journals. Needless to say, his death is a big loss for the fashion fraternity. 

Read: Wendell Rodricks: A legend hard to forget, a legacy difficult to revive

 

