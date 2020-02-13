Wendell Rodricks death: Bollywood celebs remember the ace fashion designer

Ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away, on Wednesday (February 13,) at his Goa residence and this left his well-wishers in a state of shock. Several Bollywood stars took to Twitter to condole the 59-year-old's untimely demise and remembered the way in which he had touched their lives.

Actress Anushka Sharma said that the Padma Shri winner was the reason she shifted to Mumbai and requested his family to stay strong.

"He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old. RIP Wendell. My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends," she added.

Remembering Wendell Rodricks, Fan actress Waluscha De Sousa called him her 'friend' and 'mentor'.

"You will forever be fondly remembered my friend and mentor. We have beautiful memories together and they will live on. I still cannot believe that you are gone but I pray that your soul rests in peace. I love you," she said.

Here are some other celeb reactions to Wendell Rodricks' death.

Your demise leaves a void in the fashion fraternity that can never be replaced. May you RIP #WendellRodricks. You will be missed. — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 12, 2020

RIP #WendellRodricks ..Can never forget the love & kindness u showed me when I was starting my journey as an MTV VJ. You literally picked me out of a bunch and told everyone I would make it. It meant so much to me as did all our chats in French. Tu es avec les anges mon ami 💔 pic.twitter.com/Qeku9Gp7mB — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) February 12, 2020

My dear #WendellRodricks you were full of love and affection whenever &wherever you met me, one of those first people to call up and tell me “you were elegantly dressed at the Oscars” in 2009. Never shied away from speaking your mind. You will be missed. RIP brother. — resul pookutty (@resulp) February 12, 2020

This is such sad sad news, a beautiful human and such a talented designer, the fashion industry and the world has lost today. It was such joy whenever I met him. His smile always made me smile,you will be missed Wendell. Condolences and prayers for all ur loved ones #ripwendell pic.twitter.com/Y19IdrzFJt — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) February 12, 2020

Wendell Rodricks, who shared a close bond with several Bollywood biggies, acted in the 2003 release Boom and the Television play True West. He also played himself in Madhur Bhandarkar's critically-acclaimed Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut.

He also had a keen interest in food and contributed frequently contributed to journals. Needless to say, his death is a big loss for the fashion fraternity.

