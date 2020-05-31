We're finishing the film: Christopher Nolan on 'Tenet'

We're finishing the film: Christopher Nolan on 'Tenet'

  May 31 2020
  • updated: May 31 2020, 19:27 ist
Tenet is Nolan's first movie after Dunkirk. (Credit: IMDb)

Director Christopher Nolan has given an update to fans about his much-awaited film Tenet, saying the globetrotting espionage thriller will be ready for a release whenever the theatres reopen.

Tenet, which is expected to be released worldwide on July 17, is into the post-production stage, the filmmaker added.

Talking to Total Film magazine, although Nolan didn't guarantee a release date, he said the team would have the completed film by the time theatres resume business, which is halted by the coronavirus-led lockdown.

"We're finishing the film, and the film will be ready for when theatres reopen. I think, at this stage, that is all there is to say about it, really," the director said.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Warner Bros isn't going to open "Tenet" in July unless 80 per cent of the world's cinema halls are reopened for business. 

Tenet is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama "Dunkirk".

It features a star-studded cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. 

