Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' to premiere at Cannes 2021

Wes Anderson's much awaited 10th feature film The French Dispatch is expected to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to Variety, the much-anticipated film will be a part of the festival's prestigious Competition line-up.

The French Dispatch, which comes from Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures, was originally scheduled to have its world premiere at Cannes 2020 but the festival was postponed and later cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie was also delayed from its release date of July 24, 2020. Disney is expected to give the film a new release date later this year.

Anderson's film is once again populated by an ensemble cast in actors such as Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

Described as a love letter to outpost journalists, the Searchlight Pictures film revolves around the French foreign bureau of a fictional Kansas newspaper.

Anderson previously directed critically-acclaimed movies like The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, The Darjeeling Limited and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will kickstart from July 6 with the screening of Leos Carax' "Annette". Filmmaker Spike Lee will serve as the jury head