What can the Puneeth-Pawan duo offer?

Pawan Kumar has often said that his ‘ideas aren’t like the ‘Baahubali’ type. Well, he is now collaborating with a production house that gave Kannada film industry’s answer (read: ‘KGF’) to SS Rajamouli’s twin epics.

When ‘U Turn’ released in 2016, a Kannada superstar, impressed with the film, cheekily asked Pawan why he avoids big stars in his films. Pawan’s response was cheekier. “I do have the dream of buying an Audi but I also realise I don’t have the money for it,” he had said.

Puneeth Rajkumar is on a signing spree. Apart from ‘James’ with Chethan Kumar, he will work with Krishna and Dinakar Thoogudeepa. His fans have always craved to see him with new filmmakers. They want him to push his envelope with visionary directors.

Needless to say, they were thrilled on social media when the news of the duo’s collaboration was made public on Tuesday. Now what makes the project bigger is the production house involved.

Hombale Films, who became the toast of Indian cinema with the ‘KGF’ franchise, have so far worked with ‘commercial’ filmmakers. A Prashanth Neel mounts his films on a big-scale while a Santhosh Ananddram makes grand family entertainers with a touch of social message.

So the production house must be lauded for backing someone who has proved his class with small-scale, content-oriented, technically polished films. His ‘U Turn’ has been remade in seven languages. His crowd-funding model for ‘Lucia’ made it to textbooks and researches.

Pawan Kumar is a gifted filmmaker with a ‘world-cinema sensibility’ who has an astonishingly small body of work. He is currently involved in two projects (a Telugu web series for Aha) and the director was naturally happy talking about his latest.

“Waited a long time to tell this story and I am glad it’s happening now,” said Pawan, thanking Puneeth and Hombale Films.

The film raises an old but a crucial question: can a new generation filmmaker stay true to his style and vision while working with an established star? Considering the reach of Hombale Films, the film will definitely be made with a ‘Pan-India’ intention. Can Pawan deliver in his first time with a big banner?

If history has taught us anything, it is to trust Puneeth to surrender himself to his first-time directors. He gloriously played a motor-mouth romantic with a big heart in Yogaraj Bhat’s ‘Paramathma’. His sincere portrayal of an IAS Officer in Jacob Varghese's 'Pruthvi' rightly earned him great praise from the audience. He was effortless as a quiz show host in BM Giriraj’s ‘Mythri’. Puneeth brought great dignity to the role of a man fighting for abandoned elders in ‘Raajakumara’ by Santhosh Ananddram.

All these filmmakers were directing Puneeth for the first time. They looked beyond the actor’s on-screen popular image of a hero who delivers punches and punchlines.

Ardent Kannada film fans had a huge issue with Pawan’s speed of working. Not many filmmakers sustain people’s faith despite staying away from action for long periods. Pawan is lucky on that front.

The announcement also brings to focus the ire over Hombale Films casting Prabhas for Salaar. The popular opinion of the masses was that the production house was drifting away from Sandalwood post the gigantic success of 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Since then, they have announced two Kannada projects (‘Bhagheera’ being the other). So was people’s anger justified?

This is indeed a terrific ‘Ugadi’ gift for Kannada film buffs. They have promised. Hope they deliver!