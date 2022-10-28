What is Puneeth Rajkumar’s lasting legacy?

It’s exactly one year since Puneeth Rajkumar left the world, leaving fans and the film fraternity in a state of disbelief. Time flies but people are yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of the superstar. “I still can’t fathom his passing away,” says artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy.

Since then, every trailer or a film have opened with a tribute to the ‘Power Star’ of Sandalwood. There have been statues erected across the State and artistes produced songs in memory of the superstar. The actor was seen in three films: James, Lucky Man (extended cameo) and Gandhada Gudi and all three films left his fans emotional. As we step into the second year in his absence, the major question which arises is what will Puneeth’s lasting legacy be in Kannada cinema?

Baadal’s interesting art work using Photoshop, for the opening credits of the latest Kannada film Head Bush has left film buffs charmed and emotional. His heart-warming photograph of Shankar Nag and Puneeth Rajkumar posing together in a black suit and tie, outside a single screen has further fuelled the comparison between the two stalwarts.

Shankar Nag, hailed as a visionary, inspired a brand of filmmakers (Upendra, Prashanth Neel and Rakshit Shetty) who are fearless and highly ambitious. Going forward, Puneeth’s legacy and influence is sure to have a positive impact on creators, feels Baadal.

“Both, Shankar Nag sir and Puneeth sir were highly creative. Masses loved their dynamic off-screen presence and their films formed a connect with the common man,” Baadal tells Showtime, indicating how Puneeth will be remembered for years to come as a potential talent gone too soon, like Shankar Nag.

“These are two people who were loved by all Kannadigas. They were suddenly snatched away from the masses. So the impact of the loss is similar on all movie lovers,” he adds.

His success as a star who drove families to theatre will surely inspire filmmakers, feels director Satya Prakash, who made Man of the Match, under Puneeth’s PRK Productions banner. “Just like how Dr Rajkumar has an everlasting presence in Kannada cinema as a symbol of State and language pride, Puneeth sir’s gentlemanly roles that impressed all generations will be compared and recreated in Kannada films in future,” says Satya.

Those closely associated with the actor would want to create fresh content and give opportunities to new technicians, believes Satya. “He was the only star who was willing to experiment and look beyond ‘mass’ entertainers. His PRK Productions experimented with different themes and worked with newcomers. He chose this path because he wanted the industry to be filled with as many talents as possible. I am sure this approach will inspire directors who worked with him,” he says.

Puneeth has shown the way for youngsters to handle stardom, feels actor Darling Krishna, who recently shared the screen with him in Lucky Man. “When I was the assistant director in Jackie (2010) and Hudugaru (2011), his discipline, especially his punctuality, inspired me a lot. The way he behaved on sets, without throwing any tantrums, made you respect him,” he recollects.

“Success in the industry can make you feel like a King. Puneeth sir broke that wall of stardom and remained grounded. I will take his simplicity with me wherever I go,” says Krishna. It appears as if the legacy of Puneeth will remain firm in Kannada cinema.