What is the status of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'? Here's an update

The shoot of actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is likely to be wrapped up in October, according to reports. Most portions have already been shot and the remaining ones will be wrapped up at the earliest as the team wants to kickstart promotions from December.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and features the seasoned actor in a 'massy' new avatar. The 'first glimpse' teaser was released last month and it garnered a fair deal of attention due to the punch dialogues. The flick has been directed by Parasuram and marks his first major collaboration with 'Prince'. The promising filmmaker tasted success with his last outing Geetha Govindam, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The perception is that the biggie might establish him as an A-lister if it does well at the box office.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Keerthy Suresh as the female protagonist, marking his first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. She won a National Award for her work in Mahanati, which was based on the legendary actor Savitri's life, but failed to capitalise on her stardom as most of her subsequent films didn't live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether Sarkaru Vaari Paata helps her regain her mojo.

The movie will hit the screens on January 13, 2022, as a Sankranti release.

Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Spyder hero is set to collaborate with the 'Wizard of Words' Trivikram Srinivas, who previously directed him in Athadu and Khaleja, for a mass entertainer, which has created a buzz among movie buffs. 'Super Star' also has a film with S S Rajamouli, who emerged as a pan-India sensation with the Baahubali saga, in his kitty. It is touted to be an adventure-thriller and will go on the floors after the release of the top filmmaker's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR).