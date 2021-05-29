What is the status of Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam'? Here is an update

Malayalam star Mammootty will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Bheeshma Parvam, helmed by the popular filmmaker Amal Neerad. According to a report carried by FilmiBeat, the shoot is almost complete and only 10 days of work remains. The 'Megastar' is likely to wrap up his portions once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

The film is touted to be a gangster drama that revolves around the journey of a don named Bheeshma Vardhan alias 'Bhaiyaa' and is likely to cater to the masses. The buzz is that it will have punch dialogues and a few action scenes. It has an impressive supporting cast that includes Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Lena.

Amal Neerad and Mammootty had previously teamed up for the 2007 release Big B, which emerged as a big hit and attained cult status. The film featured the veteran star in a grand avatar that did justice to his image while receiving rave reviews. The perception is that Bheeshma Parvam will be 'massier' than Big B.

Also Read | 'Bheeshma Parvam': 4 things to know about Mammootty's new film with director Amal Neerad

Mammootty, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He tasted success with The Priest, the first major Malayalam film to release in theatres under the 'new normal'. It featured Manju Warrier as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with the Uncle hero.

Mammootty was last seen in One, which underperformed at the box office. He will be reuniting with Amal Neerad for Bilal, a follow-up to Big B, after wrapping up Bheeshma Parvam. The biggie was to go on the floors sometime last year but that did not happen due to the pandemic. There was talk of him teaming up with Mohanlal for Drishyam 3 but director Jeethu Joseph dismissed the rumours and added that the script is not ready.

The seasoned performer is also part of a film penned by Lucifer writer Murali Gopy.