What is the status of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'? Here's an update

The latest schedule of actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Adipurush is likely to take place in Hyderabad, according to reports. The team had initially planned to shoot in Mumbai but the plan was dropped due to Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra. If things go as planned, the film's cast and crew will leave for Hyderabad this month.



Adipurush is an adaptation of The Ramayana and features the Baahubali hero in the role of Lord Ram. It is being directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and will hit the screens in multiple languages. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist 'Lankesh' and marks his Tollywood debut. The Omkara actor landed in trouble a while ago when he said that the biggie would show the 'humane side' of Ravan.

Also Read | Prabhas to star in 'Master' director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming movie?

A few feathers were ruffled by these remarks with netizens demanding his removal from the mythological drama. Adipurush's cast includes Kriti Sanon, who impressed the Tollywood audience with her work in the Sukumar-directed 1, and Bollywood actor Sunny Singh. There was talk of Tiger Shroff playing a key role in the movie but that may not happen.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a hectic phase on the work front. 'Darling' will soon be seen in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam that features him in a new avatar. The romantic drama has been directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar and has Pooja Hegde, the star of films such as Aravinda Sametha and Maharshi, as the female lead.

Prabhas will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in a fantasy drama to be helmed by Nag Ashwin, who garnered attention with Mahanati. The film may have shades of the Tollywood classic Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, which starred Chiranjeevi and the late Sridevi. Prabhas is also working on the actioner Salaar, directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. It features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and is her first collaboration with 'Saaho'