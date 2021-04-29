What is the status of Vijay Deverakonda's movie with Shiva Nirvana?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda had some time ago confirmed that he would be teaming up with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana for a high-profile movie. The film was, unfortunately, soon put on the backburner, leading to speculation of it being shelved. According to a report carried by Cinejosh, the film is on and will begin shooting once the ace director and the young hero wrap up their current commitments.



Shiva Nirvana , who impressed fans with his film Majili, is working on the eagerly-awaited drama Tuck Jagadish. It features Nani in a new avatar and is touted to be a gamechanger for the 'Natural Star'. It stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies.



The Mismatch star, who began her career in Kollywood, is slowly making her presence felt in the Telugu film industry. She impressed fans with her work in Koushalya Krishnamurthy, a remake/dubbed version of Kanaa. She subsequently acted opposite Deverakonda in World Famous Lover, garnered attention with her sincere performance. Tuck Jagadish is an important release for her.

The Geetha Govindam hero, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the actioner Liger, which marks his first collaboration with mass director Puri Jagannadh. It features him in the role of an MMA fighter and is touted to be a treat for the aam janta. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and will mark VD's Bollywood debut.



Liger features Ananya Panday as the leading lady and is the first Telugu movie of her career. The cast includes Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan. The Kaabil villain played the antagonist opposite Jr NTR in Jai Lava Kusa and it remains to be seen whether Liger helps him consolidate his standing in Tollywood.



Deverakonda is also expected to team up with Sukumar in the near future but that may take longer than expected as the 1 helmer is busy with the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa.