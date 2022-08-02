What's new in Big Boss Kannada OTT Season 1?

What's new in Big Boss Kannada OTT Season 1?

Jayadeep Jayesh
Jayadeep Jayesh,
  • Aug 02 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 16:52 ist
Big Boss Kannada OTT Season 1

Superstar Kichcha Sudeep announced that the digital exclusive Big Boss OTT Season 1 will premiere on Voot from August 6. The season will be streamed live 24 hours a day for six weeks.

“Voot’s success with Big Boss OTT Hindi proved to be a game changer in the digital entertainment space” said Ferzad Palia, Head SVOD and International Business at Viacom18. “Now with the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada, we are eager to explore new avenues to provide engaging and interactive content to Kannada audiences," she says. Palia adds that the launch of the new format in Kannada on Voot marks their focus on strengthening the digital-first strategy.

Farzad Palia refused to comment on rumours regarding Bigg Boss Season 9 to be aired on television but promised announcements regarding the same in the near future.

“In this Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, viewers will have the ultimate say on what is happening inside the house. Given that they get to see the contestants 24/7 and control the proceedings, it will change the way the game is played” said Sudeep.

Param, the business head at Viacom, said that the tasks are designed keeping in mind that the participants are young and digital friendly this time.

Farzad Palia also said that Voot has been window shopping for Kannada content “We’ve got a very solid August and September. 'Bairagee', 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe', 'Petromax', 'Sakutumba Sametha', will stream on Voot.”

Despite the 24 hour continuous live steam, fans will get to see Sudeep only once a week like in the past.

 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Voot
Big Boss Kannada OTT Season 1
Sudeep
Big Boss Kannada Season 9

What's Brewing

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

 