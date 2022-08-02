What's new in Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1?

What's new in Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1?

Jayadeep Jayesh
Jayadeep Jayesh,
  • Aug 02 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 13:02 ist
Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1

Superstar Kichcha Sudeep announced that the digital exclusive Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1 will premiere on Voot from August 6. The season will be streamed live 24 hours a day for six weeks.

“Voot’s success with Big Boss OTT Hindi proved to be a game changer in the digital entertainment space” said Ferzad Palia, Head SVOD and International Business at Viacom18. “Now with the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada, we are eager to explore new avenues to provide engaging and interactive content to Kannada audiences," he says. Palia adds that the launch of the new format in Kannada on Voot marks their focus on strengthening the digital-first strategy.

Ferzad Palia refused to comment on rumours regarding Bigg Boss Season 9 to be aired on television but promised announcements regarding the same in the near future.

“In this Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, viewers will have the ultimate say on what is happening inside the house. Given that they get to see the contestants 24/7 and control the proceedings, it will change the way the game is played” said Sudeep.

Param, Business Head, Kannada Cluster, Viacom 18, said that the tasks are designed keeping in mind that the participants are young and digital friendly this time.

Ferzad Palia also said that Voot has been window shopping for Kannada content “We’ve got a very solid August and September. 'Bairagee', 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe', 'Petromax', 'Sakutumba Sametha', will stream on Voot.”

Despite the 24 hour continuous live steam, fans will get to see Sudeep only once a week like in the past.

 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Voot
Big Boss Kannada OTT Season 1
Sudeep
Big Boss Kannada Season 9

What's Brewing

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'

DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

 