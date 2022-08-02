What's new in Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1?

Superstar Kichcha Sudeep announced that the digital exclusive Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Season 1 will premiere on Voot from August 6. The season will be streamed live 24 hours a day for six weeks.

“Voot’s success with Big Boss OTT Hindi proved to be a game changer in the digital entertainment space” said Ferzad Palia, Head SVOD and International Business at Viacom18. “Now with the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada, we are eager to explore new avenues to provide engaging and interactive content to Kannada audiences," he says. Palia adds that the launch of the new format in Kannada on Voot marks their focus on strengthening the digital-first strategy.

Ferzad Palia refused to comment on rumours regarding Bigg Boss Season 9 to be aired on television but promised announcements regarding the same in the near future.

“In this Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, viewers will have the ultimate say on what is happening inside the house. Given that they get to see the contestants 24/7 and control the proceedings, it will change the way the game is played” said Sudeep.

Param, Business Head, Kannada Cluster, Viacom 18, said that the tasks are designed keeping in mind that the participants are young and digital friendly this time.

Ferzad Palia also said that Voot has been window shopping for Kannada content “We’ve got a very solid August and September. 'Bairagee', 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe', 'Petromax', 'Sakutumba Sametha', will stream on Voot.”

Despite the 24 hour continuous live steam, fans will get to see Sudeep only once a week like in the past.