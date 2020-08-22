WhatsApp chat between Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty on day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death goes viral

A WhatsApp conversation between Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty on the day of Sushant Singh rajput's death has come out in public, which is adding more to the controversy.

The WhatsApp chat accessed by India Today shows some conversation between him and the actress. It also shows Bhatt calling Rhea on her WhatsApp on the day of the actor's demise.

“Don’t look back, make it possible what is inevitable,” wrote the director. Bhatt also sent his love to Rhea’s father.

“Have found some courage sir, and what you said about my dad that day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him!,” replied Rhea.