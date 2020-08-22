WhatsApp chat between Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty on day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death goes viral

A WhatsApp conversation between Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty on the day of Sushant Singh rajput's death has come out in public, which is adding more to the controversy.
The WhatsApp chat accessed by India Today shows some conversation between him and the actress. It also shows Bhatt calling Rhea on her WhatsApp on the day of the actor's demise.
“Don’t look back, make it possible what is inevitable,” wrote the director. Bhatt also sent his love to Rhea’s father.
“Have found some courage sir, and what you said about my dad that day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him!,” replied Rhea.
On June 14 morning, Rhea's message to Bhatt read, "Goodmorning sir. I demand my dose of energy via the morning quotes you send on WhatsApp. That's it love you." Bhatt replied saying, "Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor," followed by "Love you child." Rhea then wrote, "Love you sir, my angel."
The same day afternoon, Bhatt made two calls to Rhea on WhatsApp, which went unanswered. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14.