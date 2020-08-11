WhatsApp chat suggest Sushant's father tried contacting him through Rhea Chakraborty

In a new development, WhatsApp chats accessed by Times Now on Tuesday suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh had tried to reach out to him through his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and former manager Shruti Modi.

"Jab tum jan gaee ki main Sushant ka papa hun to bat kyon nahin ki. Akhir bat kya hai. Friend ban kar uska dekhbhal our uska elaj karba rahi ho to mera bhi farj banta hai ki Sushant ke bare men sari jankari mujhe bhi rahe. Esliye call kar mujhe bhi sari jankari do (Now that you have come to know that I am Sushant’s father, why didn’t you talk to me? What is the matter after all. Being his friend you are taking care of him and getting him medical care, but it is also my duty to to know everything about my son and his condition. So, please call me up and share the details of his health with me)," Sushant’s 74-year-old father KK Singh’s message to Rhea read, according to the report.

As per the reported chat with the actor's ex-manager, Sushant’s father also urged Shruti Modi to share details with him about Sushant’s loans. He also asked her to book a flight ticket for him so that he can fly to Mumbai and meet his son.

In a message to Shruti, he wrote, “Main janta hun ki Sushant ka sara karj our use bhi tum dekhti ho. Wah abhi kis stithi men hai, eske liye bat karna chah rahe hai. Kal Sushant se bat huee thi to usne kah raha tha ki main bahut pareshan hun. Ab tum socho ki ye pita ko kitni chinta hogi uske liye. Esliye tumse baat karna chah raha tha. Ab tum bat nahi kar rahi ho to main Mumbai jana Chahta hu. Fli ka ticket bhej do.” (I know you are looking after Sushant and his loans. Looks like something is bothering him, since when he called me yesterday, he told me he is tensed about something. Now just think for yourself how anxious a father would be for his child when he hears this. This is why I am wanting to talk to you, but you are not ready to talk to me. So I want to come to Mumbai, send me a flight ticket.)

DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the WhatsApp chat screenshots.