Here's how Akshay pranked Sara on sets of 'Atrangi Re'

When Akshay Kumar pranked Sara on sets of 'Atrangi Re', fed her garlic as 'prasad'

'Atrangi Re' is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 18 2021, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 14:05 ist
Akshay, Sara during the promotions of 'Atrangi Re'. Credit: IANS Photo

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan revealed that Akshay Kumar would prank people on the sets of Atrangi Re. She added that she herself was a victim of his antics

Talking about an incident, Sara told  Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show that Akshay hid garlic pods in a sweet ball and gave it to her as a prank.

When asked by Akshay what prank of his was she a victim of, she said: "Sir you fed me garlic."

Sara added pointing towards Akshay: "You said this is God's 'prasad' (offering). You said 'here beta it's God's prasad', it was a garlic ball sir. It wasn't like you cooked for me sarson ka saag, you gave me whole garlic."

Sara and Akshay were on the show to promote their film Atrangi Re with director and producer Aanand L Rai.

Akshay then asked his co-actor if she felt bad to which she responded: "I felt sick, a little bit" Then Akshay asked her to "swear on her career" that she ate it. To which she responded: "I would have felt sick if I ate it."

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

atrangi re
Sara Ali Khan
Akshay Kumar
bollywood

What's Brewing

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Open Sesame | What's Omicron?

Open Sesame | What's Omicron?

Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures

Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures

DH Toon | Rape remark brings Cong 'back in the news'

DH Toon | Rape remark brings Cong 'back in the news'

Do you hear raga Bhairavi in the Bond theme?

Do you hear raga Bhairavi in the Bond theme?

$2.6 mn winning bid for Superman #1 comic

$2.6 mn winning bid for Superman #1 comic

Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

Guidelines issued for pet dogs in Cubbon Park

Guidelines issued for pet dogs in Cubbon Park

 