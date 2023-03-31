‘When it comes to acting, I am not afraid of experimenting’: Nani on 'Dasara'

Ghanta Naveen Babu or Nani, who is enjoying positive reviews of his recently released film Dasara, had an exclusive tete-a-tete with DH where he opened up about working with new director Srikanth Odela and his experiences working in the mass entertainer, Dasara.

Dasara is one of the important movies for Nani as this is his first pan-India film. In the movie, Nani plays a raw and rugged ruffian who goes to any extreme to achieve what he wants in this violent saga. Nani left no stone unturned in promoting the film as he travelled all over the country and participated in the Dasara Navratri Yatra to promote his film.

On being asked what made him select the script, Nani said, “I was impressed by the writing and narration. I knew the story had potential and will be liked by all. I loved the character Dharani and will remain one of my favourite roles. The story is the real hero and that’s the reason I trusted Srikanth," the actor added explaining his motivations for joining the project.

“Unlike others, I am not afraid of experimenting when it comes to acting. While many are afraid to give any chance to freshers, I never hesitate to try out new things as it opens many new doors and opportunities,” added the 39-year-old actor.

“I completely enjoyed working in the movie though there were some difficult days but overall I am very pleased by the outcome. This movie has all the elements and it is not just an action entertainer but an emotional roller-coaster as well there are twists and turns that will keep the audience glued to their seats. I am extremely happy to have done this movie which is a feast for the cine-goer,” concluded the Jersey actor.

Set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in the Peddapalli district of Telangana, the film stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko and others, and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Nani is currently working on his 30th film, which he described as a "heartwarming tale about a father and daughter," directed by debutant director Shouryuv, and stars Mrunal Thakur in lead.