When Prabhas acted in the remake of an Amitabh Bachchan movie

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to his charismatic personality. While nearly everybody knows about his rise to fame with the Baahubali saga, not everyone may realise that he shares a unique connection with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

In 2009, he was seen in the action-packed Billa, a remake of Big B's yesteryear classic Don. It revolved around what happens when a simpleton pretends to be a gangster to help the police. The film was directed by Meher Ramesh and catered to the urban mass audience. Its cast included Anushka Shetty, Hansika Motwani, Jayasudha and Krishnam Raju. While the film didn't do too well at the box office, it found a cult following on digital platforms after the release of Baahubali.

This, interestingly, was the second Telugu remake of Don as the Salim and Javed's film had previously been remade as Yugandhar with the legendary Sr NTR in the lead.

Coming to the present, Prabhas is set to act alongside Big B in Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The biggie is touted to be a sci-fi thriller with fantasy elements and it features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. The film will hit the screens in multiple languages next year. He will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, slated to release in theatres this Sankranti.

He plays Lord Ram in Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana. The film has an impressive cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Prabhas also has the actioner Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel, in his kitty. The film features him in the role of a 'violent man' and is likely to be a feast for the masses. It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'.