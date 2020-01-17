When Shah Rukh made Bezos say a dialogue from 'Don'

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos was in for a Hindi movie dialogue rehearsal when he sat down with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Zoya Akhtar for a chat in the presence of who's who of the film industry here.

At the end of their conversation on Thursday evening, Shah Rukh got up and asked Bezos to repeat after him the iconic dialogue, "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai", from his hit film Don.

For the billionaire's convenience, the superstar replaced 'Don' with Bezos and the Hindi word 'namumkin' with its English translation 'impossible'.

"Jeff Bezos ko pakdana mushkil hi nahi impossible hai," Bezos finally said.

During the conversation, Bezos also revealed that he had "begged" for a role in Star Trek movies for a really long time and his wish was finally fulfilled with the 2016 movie Star Trek Beyond.

"I got that role by literally begging... For years, I would go to them when they were making a new Star Trek film. And I would say, 'I would like to be in the film' and they would say no. I just kept after it," he said.

The billionaire had appeared as a Starfleet official in the Justin Lin-directed sci-fi movie.

Bezos called Shah Rukh one of the most humble people he had met, prompting the actor to say, "It is because my last few films have not worked."

The billionaire further said he does not like it when he is over-scheduled as he likes some time to think and have some freedom of movement.

Cinema stars Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan and her producer-husband Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Ritesh Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Pankaj Tripathi and Vivek Oberoi were among those who turned up for the event.

Shah Rukh and Zoya's chat with Bezos was followed by a performance by music maestro A R Rahman.

Bezos was on a three-day visit to India. He kickstarted it by visiting Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat on Tuesday.

At Thursday's event, Bezos said that Prime Video is doing better than expectations in India and he has decided to double down the investment for the streaming service in the country.

The streamer also unveiled seven more shows that will soon be joining its exclusive Indian content slate.

The shows are Dilli, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, Gormint, Mumbai Diaries-26/11, The Last Hour and Sons of Soil- Jaipur Pink Panthers.