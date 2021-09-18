When will 'RRR' hit the screens? Here's an update

Director S S Rajamouli's latest movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) was to hit the screens on October 13 but that did not happen as the makers were forced to delay it 'indefinitely' due to the Covid-19 situation. While there is no clarity on the new date, the team is likely to release it on a festive occasion to ensure a solid opening. The makers initially wanted it to premiere in theatres during Sankranti this year but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 lockdown. There is a possibility that the film may eventually hit the screens during Sankranti 2022.

This, however, may prove to be a risky move as major films such as Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and the Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaaru Vaari Paata are slated to hit the screens during that period. That said, multiple releases during the festive season are not uncommon. In fact, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru had clashed at the box office during Sankranti 2021.

There have also been talks of the film hitting screens during Eid, something that may boost its prospects in the Hindi belt. One is, either way, likely to get clarity on this only once theatres reopen in key markets like Maharashtra and Kerala.

RRR is touted to be a period drama that revolves around the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters. While Jr NTR plays Bheem, Ram Charan essays the role of the Alluri Sitaramaraju. The stellar supporting cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran. This will be the Sivaji star's second film with SSR as she had previously collaborated with him for the 2005 release Chatrapathi, starring Prabhas. It has been written by K V Vijayendra Prasad while the tunes have been composed by M M Keeravani/M M Kreem.

Rajamouli, meanwhile, has already finalised his next project. He will collaborate with Mahesh Babu for an adventure drama after RRR hits the screens.