Where are the unique collaborations in Kannada?

As the Tamil film ‘Master’ neared its release, people couldn’t wait to see a two-film old, new-generation director’s approach to commercial cinema with an established star.

Despite its flaws, ‘Master’ has mostly impressed the humongous fan base of Vijay. The film also garnered praise from cinephiles, who spoke highly of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous works ‘Maanagaram’ (2017) and ‘Kaithi’ (2019).

Just like Lokesh, Pa Ranjit and Karthik Subbaraj were barely experienced and had never handled a big-budget project when they made ‘Kabali’ (2016) and Pettai (2019) respectively, both with Rajinikanth.

Such interesting collaborations give greater visibility to young, gifted directors, who avoid the old, jaded templates of commercial cinema. They are eager to show differently the big stars they grew up watching. The results aren’t perfect, but it is a positive sign the big stars are willing to trust their reputation in young hands.

So why haven’t we witnessed a similar trend in Kannada? When an up and coming yet idiosyncratic director like Upendra joined hands with Shivarajkumar for ‘Om’ (1995), it broke box-office records.

After his sophomore film ‘Inthi Ninna Preethiya’ (2008) bit the dust, Suri’s career was back on track when he made ‘Jackie’ (2010) with Puneeth Rajkumar. But such examples are few and far between in Kannada cinema.

“Everything takes time and several parameters have to fall in place,” points out Hemanth Rao, director of highly acclaimed ‘Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu’ (2016) and ‘Kavaludaari’ (2019).

“Be it ‘Pettai’, ‘Master’ or ‘Kabali’, there is a sense of conflict of whether they are director’s films or actor’s films. They (Tamil directors) are also finding it difficult to strike the balance. I think in only a film like ‘KGF’ did we see a wonderful maker telling a solid story as well catering to the star’s fans,” he explains.

While choosing scripts, the stars are conscious of their image and what their fans want.

“In show business, the famous saying is ‘your fate changes every Friday’. So a star wouldn’t want to throw it away with just one film. Only when you have the experience of building something from scratch and reaching the top do you know how difficult it is to do that and what it entails,” reasons Hemanth.

Hemanth brings in a world-cinema sensibility to his works. “Well, I grew up watching Vishnuvardhan, Annavaru (Dr. Rajkumar), Ambareesh, and Anant (Nag) sir’s films. Only later did I discover the artistic side of it, the nuances. I have my roots in the typical, middle-class popular cinema that you enjoy in the theatres. So I definitely want to make those films but also bring in my individuality in them,” he says.

Budget is a big factor while planning films with stars. Suni, who made successful romantic comedies like ‘Simple Agi Ondh Love Story’ (2013) and ‘Operation Alamelamma’ (2017) had announced ‘Manamohaka’ with Shivarajkumar six years ago but the film was shelved.

“The budget shot up and the producers wanted to see Shivanna in a ‘mass’ role whereas I had planned a classy film,” he says.

“One good thing is stars are always willing to hear unique scripts but we understand their apprehension as well,” says Suni.

Some from the current lot of filmmakers dabble in different departments. Post the success of ‘Kirik Party’ (2016) and ‘Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale’ (2018), director Rishab Shetty made a rousing debut as a hero in Jayathirtha’s ‘Bell Bottom’ (2019).

“Right now I have my hands full as an actor. I am also producing films. Also, such a project puts a huge responsibility on the director. The story should give a kick to the maker and the actor, only then we can proceed. ‘Ulidavaru Kandante’ (2014) changed my outlook towards commercial films and that’s why you see a classy, modern feel in my storytelling. That said, I grew up watching mass entertainers and I want to direct one soon,” Rishab says.

Baby steps

Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’, directed by Anup Bhandari, could trigger a change, feel many directors. Anup, after his blockbuster ‘RangiTaranga’ (2015), failed to recreate the magic in ‘Rajaratha’ (2018). If ‘Vikrant Rona’ clicks, it could instil belief in stars to work with newcomers.

“For me, although he (Sudeep) has done some amazing roles, there is still a lot of potential in him that is yet to be tapped. So I have given him enough scope to perform. I made sure his superstar image doesn’t affect the story,” explains Anup.

Darshan’s ‘Roberrt’ is directed by the one-film old Tharun Sudhir. So Sandalwood could embrace a paradigm shift if these films are received well, mainly by fans and also by critics.