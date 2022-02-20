Will Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' emerge as a success in Telugu states?

The Telugu version of actor Ajith Kumar's latest movie Valimai needs to collect a share of nearly Rs 5 crore to emerge as a commercial success at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. Its rights were reportedly sold for Rs 4.5 crore ahead of its scheduled release last month but the film didn't hit the screens due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Ajith is a big name in Tamil cinema, he isn't perceived to be a major box office draw in the Telugu states. His last movie Nerkonda Paarvai, an adaptation of the Hindi hit Pink, didn't have a Telugu-dubbed version. It was, however, remade in Tollywood as Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. Viswasam was his last movie to release in theatres in Telugu. It, however, found limited patronage as it premiered more than a month after the Tamil version. Ajith's Arrambam and Vivegam too were dubbed in Telugu but didn't live up to expectations. The 1999 release Vaali is considered to be his last successful movie in the Telugu market

Valimai has the potential to help Ajith score a hit at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office as it is perceived to be an urban film with Hollywood-level production values. Kartikeya's association with the film too may benefit the film in the Telugu states as the young star enjoys a decent fan following because of his work in RX 100. Valimai will, however, face stiff competition from Pawan's Bheemla Nayak as the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake has garnered a fair deal of attention with its massy posters. The film's fate will ultimately depend on the word of mouth. It needs positive reviews to have a long run in the Telugu states.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, is an action-thriller that revolves around what happens when a principled cop locks horns with a deadly foe. The Boney Kapoor-backed movie stars Huma Qureshi as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with Ajith. She, however, doesn't have any romantic scenes with the mass hero in Valimai.

