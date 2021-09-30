Will Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' emerge as a box office success in India?

The eagerly-awaited movie No Time To Die, which marks Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond, is slated to hit screens in India today (September 30). The film has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs due to the cult status of the franchise. So, does the biggie have what it takes to emerge as a commercial success? Here is our SWOT analysis

Strength: The name is enough

James Bond is inarguably one of the biggest spy sagas of all time. 'Agent 007' enjoys an enviable fan following due to his swag and style. Craig, who first played the character in Casino Royale, owned the role despite comparisons with his predecessor Pearce Brosnan. The consensus is that he made Bond more relatable, helping him become even more popular. These factors should help the movie set the box office on fire.

Also read | Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

Weakness: Not as 'massy' as the Fast and Furious saga

The Fast saga is immensely popular in most Indian markets as it relies on action and chase sequences to give the audience a thrill. This in turn helps it overcome the language barrier. The Bond series, on the other, is synonymous with biting punch dialogues and intense reel conversations. These aspects may be diluted in the dubbed versions, preventing the film. from reaching its potential in 'B' and 'C' centres.

Opportunity: No competition

No Time to Die is unlikely to face any competition from Shang Chi and F 9 as they have run their course. Naga Chaitanya's Love Story will not be a threat in the Telugu states as it caters to a different audience. Moreover, the film's antagonist Rami Malek is going through a good phase on the work front as he impressed fans with his work in Bohemian Rhapsody, a film based on Freddy Mercury's life.

Threat: The Maharashtra situation

The film will not be released in Maharastra as theatres are still closed in the state due to the Covid situation. No Time To Die is unlikely to rake in the moolah if it premieres in the state when cinemas reopen on October 22 as Venom 2 is slated to hit the screens on the same day.

