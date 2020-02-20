Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd reunite for series 'The Shrink next Door'

Actors Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are set to feature in limited series The Shrink Next Door, based on a 2019 podcast.

The duo, who earlier starred together in TV series Anchorman and its sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, will also executive produce the new show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is a dark comedy based on the 2019 Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name, which was inspired by true events.

The Shrink Next Door follows the weird equation between psychiatrist to the stars Dr Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell).

During the course of their relationship, the charming Ike slowly takes over Marty's life, moving into his patient's home and even assuming control of his family business.

Michael Showalter, who previously worked with Rudd on the Wet Hot American Summer franchise, will direct and executive produce.

Georgia Pritchett has penned the script and is also attached as executive producer.

The series will be sold to premium cable networks and streamers by studio Media Rights Capital.