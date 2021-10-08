Will never let personal insults break me: Samantha on being trolled after parting ways with Naga Chaitanya

Actor Samantha on Friday hit out at trolls for hurling 'personal insults' at her after she decided to part ways with Naga Chaitanya. In a strongly-worded statement, she said that her detractors often crossed the line and spread 'false rumours' about the reasons behind the divorce. She added that their actions have added to her worries at a time when she is coming to terms with the setback, which in itself is a 'painful process'. The Oh ! Baby star, however, made it clear that she would not let these insults 'break' her and thanked her fans for supporting her during these difficult times.

Samantha and Chay announced their decision to part ways last Saturday, nearly four years after tying the knot. They urged netizens to respect their privacy and emphasised that they would continue to share a bond being after going their separate ways. Seasoned actor Nagarjuna, Chay's father, soon wished the two good luck for the future and emphasised that the Akkineni family would always cherish each moment spent with Sam. He, however, refrained from revealing the reason behind the split as it was a 'personal matter.

Sam and Chay first met on the sets of filmmaker Gautham Menon's Telugu movie Ye Maaya Chesave, which hit the screens in 2012, and soon fell in love. They later collaborated for Manam and Autonagar Surya and emerged as a bankable reel couple. Majili, their first film after marriage, did well at the box office and received positive reviews from critics.

Coming back to the present, Chay was last seen in Love Story which emerged as a big hit. He is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which marks his Bollywood debut. The biggie is an adaptation of Forest Gump and stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead pair. Chay also has Bangarraju in his kitty. Sam, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the mythological drama Shaakuntalam. She also has the Tamil flick Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, in her kitty.