'Will Smith beat me at the Oscars... No, not physically!' Cumberbatch's witty reply on SNL

British star Benedict Cumberbatch joked about Will Smith's Oscars controversy with Chris Rock in his 'Saturday Night Live' monologue.
The 45-year-old star was nominated for the Best Actor gong at the Academy Awards for his performance in 'The Power of the Dog'.
Cumberbatch said during his monologue: "I really am thrilled to be back hosting 'Saturday Night Live'. It's been a really fun, great week."
"I have to be honest, though, because most of the sketch writers pitched me sketches every day, and most were about 'Doctor Strange' - which is great, I love the guy, I love playing the character ... but I have been in other films."
Also Read | Will Smith owned the Williams sisters’ story on screen and then stole their moment
He joked that Lorne Michaels - the executive producer of 'Saturday Night Live' - asked him what other films he'd appeared in, reported femalefirst.co.uk.
The actor added: "I said, 'Well, like 'The Power of the Dog.' And he said, 'Nobody saw it.' I said, 'Come on, man, I was nominated for an Oscar for that.' I mean, I didn't win. I was beat by Will Smith."
He then added: "No, not physically! Not physically!"
Smith smacked Rock during the Oscars ceremony, after the stand-up comedian made a joke about his wife. The Hollywood star subsequently described his behaviour as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable".
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment
VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past
'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house
Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why
What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you
Crisis after Covid for Lankan women who dress the West
'Not the end of the world if CSK don't reach play-offs'