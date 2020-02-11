Will 'Uppena' help Vijay Sethupathi put the 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' fiasco behind him?

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, last year, made his Tollywood debut with the much-hyped Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and added a new dimension to his career. Sadly for 'Makkal Selvan', the Chiranjeevi starrer underperformed at the box office, leaving fans shocked. Moreover, the versatile hero got a limited scope to showcase his abilities, which diluted the impact of his act. With the setback in the past, VJS is back in T-town with Uppena, starring Vaisshnav Tej in the lead. The makers unveiled his look on Monday (February 10) and this created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs.

While Vijay Sethupathi's bearded avatar is a feast for his fans, a lot will ultimately depend on whether he has a strong role, which does justice to his standing. Despite being a powerhouse performer, the 96 star enjoys a limited fan following outside Tamil Nadu. The actor played a key role in Sivaganesh's Kannada movie Akhada, however, it got delayed and did nothing for his career.

In 2019. he entered Mollywood with the Jayaram starrer Marconi Mathai, which underperformed at the box office and had a less than impressive impact on his career. It remains to be seen whether Uppena, slated to release on April 2, 2020, helps him consolidate his standing in Telugu cinema by opening new avenues for him.

With Uppena taking social media by storm, VJS is working on the eagerly-awaited Master, featuring him as the baddie opposite Vijay. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who impressed fans with the Diwali-hit Kaithi. He will also be making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, which features 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is a remake of Forrest Gump. There has also been talk of him teaming up with Mollywood star Manju Warrier for a Malayalam movie. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.

