Wishes pour in for Chiranjeevi as he turns 67

Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan joined Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and scores of fans and industry professionals from across the country in wishing his elder brother, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, a happy birthday on Monday.

Taking to Twitter to express his birthday wishes to Chiranjeevi, who celebrates his 67th birthday on Monday, Pawan Kalyan wrote: "My wholehearted birthday wishes to my beloved brother whom I love, respect and adore. Wishing you good health, success and glory on this special day."

My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love ,respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets

Wishing you Good Health,Success & Glory on this special day. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) August 22, 2022

The Telangana Governor, in her birthday message to Chiranjeevi, wrote: "Warm birthday greetings to Telugu Megastar Shri Chiranjeevi garu. Wishing him good health and a long life."

Telugu film industries Mega star Chiranjeevi garu good will to build a hospital for the film industries workers at his own expenses is highly laudable & welcome It shows his great sense of gratitude to his workers who toiled for him.Other actors must emulate him @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/ws7LLArA9L — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) August 22, 2022

The Governor also expressed her happiness over his announcement that he would be building a hospital for workers in the film industry.

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, who's also Chiranjeevi's nephew, tweeted: "Wishing my constant inspiration and dearest mama a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to be the happy soul you are and inspire us in every sphere of life."

Wishing my constant inspiration & dearest Mama @KChiruTweets a very Happy Birthday.

May you continue to be the happy soul you're and inspire us in every sphere of life ❤️#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/EV31caXWOh — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 22, 2022

Well-known production house PVP was among the scores of entities that greeted the Telugu Megastar on his birthday.

The popular production house wrote: "God to millions and Godfather to many! To a living legend, inspiration to one and all. May the force be with you Sir. A blessed year ahead, happy birthday!"

God to millions and Godfather to many ! To a living legend, inspiration to one and all. May the force be with you Sir.. A blessed year ahead, Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi #GodFather pic.twitter.com/l3AQdGvxR8 — PVP (@PrasadVPotluri) August 22, 2022

Godfather, incidentally, is the next film that will see Chiranjeevi in action with Salman Khan, who's making his Telugu cinema debut with this Vijaya Dashami day release.