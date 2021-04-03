Working long hours to stay cheerful: Sanjjanaa

Sanjjanaa Galrani, one of the two prominent Kannada actors booked in a narcotics case, is out on bail after three months in judicial custody.

In a candid chat with Showtime, she talks about life after incarceration.

What is keeping you busy these days?

I am creating a digital platform and learning a lot about back-end work. Life has been good. Of course, I get bouts of depression. I have been working for 16-17 hours a day to beat the blues.

Was it hard to resume normal life after the arrest and the bad press?

I don’t deserve what I went through. Everyone has been calling and pacifying me, saying ‘Why you? Why a girl? Where did all the men go?’ I feel very sad sometimes. When I was in the situation, I had suicidal tendencies. The character assassination I went through and the way I was portrayed by the media for TRP was saddening. It was shocking to see my friends trying to damage my image. I won’t be able to trust anyone other than my parents and my close family.

How did you handle the phase?

Everyone has skeletons in their closets. Let’s face it, there’s nobody who is god-like. I have way too much work to do. I have too much strength and will power for any negative comments to distract me.

How did you remain mentally strong in jail?

I was praying for eight to 10 hours. I was also crying for more than 12 hours. People who put me through this are

already going through their own share of troubles. I don’t believe in challenging anyone or ruining anyone’s life. I am a strong believer of God and ‘karma’.

The hardest parts were…

I came back because of health issues. I underwent surgery. I had bad stomach aches and crazy dreams. I dreamt that somebody was choking me. I couldn’t sleep for months. I am still recuperating.

Tell us about your support system...

My husband, my mother, and my father. My husband’s entire family stood by me. No one shamed me. Everyone sympathised with me.

Was there any support from the industry?

You’re just as good as your last film. If your last film was a hit, everyone will salute you. If it was a flop, you stop getting phone calls. I am grateful to producer K Manju who was vocal when I was in crisis. I am also grateful to producer Kumar, Yogish Dwarakish, and Shyam Sundar.

What have you learned from this phase?

Some of my cousins, who used to call me for favours called me ‘a baggage’. I realised I need to be with genuine people.

You have launched a talent management agency…

‘Atmanirbhar Artist’ is to help artists who hit rock-bottom during the pandemic. It looks to employ about 1,000 women from their homes. The initiative works with nine social media applications. I am looking at artistes who don’t have anyone to guide them.

What’s new on the acting front?

I am 33 and I feel that I should settle down with kids. I will come back for a second innings when I am 35 or 36. I started my own initiative so that even if I have children, I can continue to work.