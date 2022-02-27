Working with Bhansali was a dream come true: Shantanu

Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a dream come true: Shantanu Maheshwari on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' hit the screens on February 25

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 27 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 18:55 ist
Actor Shantanu Maheshwari. Credit: IANS Photo

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who plays a tailor in the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, is over the moon with the kind of response his character is getting.

Shantanu praised filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and called it a "dream come true".

Shantanu says, "Working with the maestro himself was a dream come true and the love and appreciation I am receiving for Afshan is unbelievable. I am overwhelmed and extremely happy. I am looking forward to what's coming next. I can't thank the audience enough for the response."

Based on S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges' hard-hitting book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Gangubai Kathiawadi chronicles Ganga's rise to power and fame from a small-town girl in Gujarat, to the queen of Kamathipura in Mumbai.

The film hit the screens on February 25.

gangubai kathiawadi
Entertainment News
alia bhatt
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Bollywood news

