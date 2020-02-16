'World Famous Lover' second day box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda starrer disappoints

Vijay Deverakonda's latest release World Famous Lover, which arrived in threatres on February 14, opened on a decent note and collected Rs 4.40 crore (share) in the Telugu states. The film, however, ran out of steam on Saturday (February 15) and raked in merely Rs 1.63 crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Talangana box office. In other words, the day two figure is 62 per cent lower than the opening day tally and this suggests the film has failed to click with movie buffs.

Vijay Deverakonda's previous release Dear Comrade, which opened better than World Famous Lover, too had slowed down on the second day and witnessed a drop of around 54 per cent. The Bharat Kamma-directed flick received decent reviews but failed to connect with the aam junta as it did not have mass elements. While World Famous Lover has enough 'masala' to entertain the masses it seems to be paying a price for releasing in February, which is an 'off season' for Tollywood. The film's trailer had a clear Arjun Reddy hangover, which diluted the buzz big time.

Interestingly, after Geetha Govindam set the box office on fire, many fans had drawn parallels between VD and Nani and implied that the 'Rowdy' would prove to be tough competition for T-town's undispuuted 'Natural Star'. However, the fact remains that the Eega actor is still a bigger draw than the Vijay Deverakonda. His last relesase Gang Leader not only opened stronger than World Famous Lover but also fared better on the second day, winessing a drop of only 24 percent.

Coming back to World Famous Lover, it is a romantic-drama and features Vijay Deverakonda in an intense avatar. The film has a good cast which also includes Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa.

With the film in theatres, the Taxiwala hero is working on the eager;y-awaited Fighter that marks his Bollywood debut. The Puri Jagannadh-helmed flick is an actioner that is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and its cast also includes Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.

