Would really love to revisit my character from 'Aks': Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee says that he would love to revisit his character from Aks and hopes director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra gives him the opportunity to do so

"I would like to revisit that character and explore it more if things work out. I hope the director gives me the opportunity," he told DH.

Aks, which hit the screens in 2001 marked Mehra's directorial debut and attained cult status despite being a commercial failure. It featured the Satya actor in the role of a killer named Raghavan and hit the right notes with its dialogues. Bajpayeee's 'na koi marta hai..' line, in particular, garnered a fair deal of attention.

Aks starred Amitabh Bachchan in the role of a cop and helped him earn a Filmfare nomination in the 'Best Actor' category. The cast included Nandita Das, K K Raina and Vineet Kumar. It was written by Rensil D'Silva, who later reunited with Mehra for the patriotic drama Rang De Basanti.

Coming back to the present, Bajpayee is going through a busy phase on the work front. The National Award winner garnered attention with his work in the web series The Family Man 2, which received rave reviews from all corners and revolved around the journey of the NIA agent Srikant Tiwari. The biggie had a stellar cast that included Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Uday 'Chellam Saab' Mahesh and Sharat Kelkar.

Bajpayee was last seen in D'Silva's latest directorial venture Dial 100, which featured him in the role of a cop with a past. The film was released on Zee5 a few days ago and received mixed reviews from critics. The cast included Sakshi Tanwar and Neena Gupta.

He will next be seen in the investigative thriller Despatch, directed by Kanu Behl of Titli fame. It revolves around what happens when the protagonist is sucked into the world of crime following a twist of fate. Bajpayee is also likely to headline the third season of The Family Man