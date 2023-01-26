'Yaariyan 2' locks October 20 release date

Production banner T-series shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday and also released a poster of the film

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 26 2023, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 12:36 ist
The project was announced in October 2022 and at the time, the studio had set the movie for a release in May this year. Credit: Twitter/@Tseries

The sequel to hit movie Yaariyan will release in the theatres on October 20, the makers have announced.

Production banner T-series shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday and also released a poster of the film, which will feature Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Yash Das Gupta in the lead.

"The musical extravaganza #Yaariyan2, now has a new release date! Directed by #RadhikaRao and #VinaySapru, is now set to release this festive season on 20th October 2023," the studio tweeted.

The project was announced in October 2022 and at the time, the studio had set the movie for a release in May this year.

The 2014 coming-of-age romance Yaariyan, starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, was directed by Khosla Kumar.

Yaariyan 2 will be directed by filmmaker duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, known for helming Salman Khan-starrer Lucky: No Time for Love and Sanam Teri Kasam, featuring Harshvardhan and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane.

Actors Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri round out the cast of the film.

Yaariyan 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari.

Bollywood movies
bollywood
Entertainment News

