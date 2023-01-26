'Yaariyan 2' locks October 20 release date

The sequel to hit movie Yaariyan will release in the theatres on October 20, the makers have announced.
Production banner T-series shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday and also released a poster of the film, which will feature Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Yash Das Gupta in the lead.
"The musical extravaganza #Yaariyan2, now has a new release date! Directed by #RadhikaRao and #VinaySapru, is now set to release this festive season on 20th October 2023," the studio tweeted.
The musical extravaganza #Yaariyan2, now has new release date! Starring #DivyaKhoslaKumar @Yash_Dasgupta @AnaswaraRajan_ @MeezaanJ @Warina_Hussain @priyapvarrier and @pearlvpuri. pic.twitter.com/oL50j4Exug
— T-Series (@TSeries) January 25, 2023
The project was announced in October 2022 and at the time, the studio had set the movie for a release in May this year.
The 2014 coming-of-age romance Yaariyan, starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, was directed by Khosla Kumar.
Yaariyan 2 will be directed by filmmaker duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, known for helming Salman Khan-starrer Lucky: No Time for Love and Sanam Teri Kasam, featuring Harshvardhan and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane.
Actors Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri round out the cast of the film.
Yaariyan 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Myanmar opium cultivation surges 33% amid violence
Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try
Here’s why everyone wants your email address
Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade
Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand
Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track
Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?